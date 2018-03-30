US company announces long-term plans on Azerbaijan’s Bahar field

2018-03-30 08:03 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bahar Energy Limited (BEL), subsidiary of US Greenfields Petroleum, plans to initiate a waterflood of the FS reservoir in Azerbaijan’s Bahar gas field in 2019 starting with the implementation of five waterflood pilots, said a message from Greenfields Petroleum.

Assuming a positive reservoir response to the pilot flood, a full-scale water injection project would be implemented by BEL, said the company.

"Initially the drilling of two down dip injection wells located in the water leg of the FS reservoir would be carried out. The drilling of a total of nine injection wells is planned over a five-year period from three existing platforms and one new platform to be constructed on the western flank of the reservoir," said the message.