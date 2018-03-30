Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank eyes to render more digital services

In the future, Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank plans to render most of banking services to its individual customers online, a source in the bank told Trend.

Today, when the range of services offered in Azerbaijani banks is almost the same, the main emphasis is put on the quality of service provided, according to the source.

"We concentrated our efforts on optimizing and simplifying various procedures for our clients, which allows them to save time and visit bank branches as rarely as possible," the source said. "For example, if earlier, customers, who wanted to apply for a credit card, had to visit a financial institution several times (for filing an application, signing documents for a loan, getting a card), today PASHA Bank offers its clients to visit its branch only once to fill in several documents where the client’s personal presence is determined by the regulator’s requirements."

This year, PASHA Bank has also started issuing ASAN Imza e-certificates in the "Individual Banking Service" branch and works on further integration of this service into the PASHA Bank mobile application, the source noted.