Road accident leaves 17 killed, 36 wounded in Turkey (UPDATED)

2018-03-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

The death toll in the result of a major traffic accident involving a bus on the Igdir-Kars highway increased to 17, according Turkish media.

The number of wounded is 36. Earlier, 15 dead and 30 wounded were reported. The wounded were taken to hospitals.