CoE Congress sums up local elections in Georgia

2018-03-30 09:22 | www.trend.az | 1

The Council of Europe (CoE) Congress of Local and Regional Authorities has released a report on the municipal elections in Georgia held on October 21, 2017, Agenda reports.

The Congress was overall satisfied with the calm, uneventful and well-administered Election Day in most of the polling stations visited by the delegation, following a competitive campaign where democratic values were respected by and large.

"The vote followed a mainly peaceful and competitive electoral campaign during which democratic values and freedoms were generally respected and candidates were able to campaign freely. An increasingly professional media environment fostered a more vivid political debate”, the report reads.

It further says "while, in general, there is a legal framework conducive to conducting elections in line with international standards there is room for progress with regard to more coherent regulations of party and campaign financing and a genuine system of electoral dispute resolution”.

From the Congress perspective, there are some issues that need to be improved, including:

Voters’ lists: Only those who are permanently residing in a specific municipality to cast a ballot in local elections.

Independent candidates should have an increased timeline for collecting signatures. Currently parties have 60 days, while independent candidates - only 10.

Misuse of administrative resources;