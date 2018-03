Over 30 PKK members detained in Turkey

2018-03-30 09:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Thirty-four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were detained within the anti-terrorist operations carried out in six Turkish provinces, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Reportedly, all detainees are Turkish citizens and five of them are women.

Other details of the operation have not been reported.