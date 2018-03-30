Iran’s non-oil export performance, based on sectors

2018-03-30 09:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

While Iran's industry ministry has earlier announced that the countyr's mineral exports increased by 60 percent, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) put the figure at 18 percent.

Iran exported 25 million tons of minerals, worth $1.449 billion during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018), the TPOI said in its latest monthly report.

The mineral sector exports registered a rise by 18 percent in terms of value and a fall by 7 percent in terms of volume, year-on-year, according to TPOI.

Meanwhile the industry ministry’s report says that Iran exported $1.937 billion worth of mineral products during the 11-month period, registering a 60.3 percent increase year-on-year. However, the volume of the exports (26.021 million tons) was 0.7 percent less compared to the 11-month period of the preceding year, according to the ministry.

Mineral sector exports isn't the only field, where the two official bodies have published contradictory figures.

The TPOI put the agriculture sector exports at 3.814 million tons, $3.546 billion, 10 and 4 percent less in terms of volume and value respectively, year-on-year.

In industry ministry report agricultural products stood at 3.802 million tons, 7.3 percent less in comparison to the 11-month period of the preceding year.

The value of Iran’s agricultural exports accounted to $2.973 billion or 3.8 percent less, year on year, according to the ministry data.