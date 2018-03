Turkey closes Bosphorus strait – media

2018-03-30 09:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has closed the Bosphorus for shipping traffic, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Reportedly, the reason for the closure is a dense fog, as a result of which the visibility dropped to 25 meters.