First phase of TANAP’s construction 99% complete

2018-03-30 10:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The work on construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Eskisehir in Turkey is 99 percent complete.

The announcement was made during the general meeting of TANAP Management Board in Ankara, said a message from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

The work on TANAP’s section from Eskisehir to the Greek border is 80 percent complete.

“In general the project is more than 93 percent complete. Currently, all the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule with high accuracy and quality,” said the message.