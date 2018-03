Russia approves four-year co-op program with Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30



Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order approving the draft program of economic cooperation between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in 2018-2021, Kyrgyz news agency Kabar reported on March 30.

The relevant document was published on the Russian government's website on Friday.