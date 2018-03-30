Attack on military unit in Turkey leaves several dead, injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As a result of the attack by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on the military unit in Turkey’s south-eastern Siirt province, according to the preliminary data, five servicemen were dead and seven - wounded, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Following the incident in the province, the Turkish Armed Forces launched operations to eliminate terrorists.

Six servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces have been recently wounded as a car convoy came under fire by PKK terrorists in Turkey’s south-eastern Diyarbakir province.