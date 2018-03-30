Cekuta sees potential for increased engagement of US in Azerbaijan’s energy sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

There is a potential for increased engagement of the US in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, said the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta in an interview with the Voice of America.

He noted that there are US companies that are involved in the energy sector.

“I think the important point, and this has been a basic feature of our engagement with Azerbaijan for over two decades, has been seeing Azerbaijan’s potential as an energy supplier, and also recognizing the geostrategic and geopolitical realities as well as the geopolitical realities so that oil and gas can move out of Azerbaijan in such a way that those supplies will not be inhibited by other powers,” said the envoy.

Cekuta pointed out that Azerbaijan’s ability to produce oil and gas and to move it out securely to world markets is a very important contribution to European and global energy security, as well as to overall global security.

He highlighted the renewal of the production sharing agreement (PSA) for development of Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, which involves US companies as well.

Moreover, Cekuta noted that great progress being realized on the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

Further, he noted that the completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad has also had a huge impact in terms of opening up Central Asia, in terms of access to places like Afghanistan and increasing, again, the connections between the two countries.