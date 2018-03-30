Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku on April 5-6, 2018 under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend March 30.

Senior Officials meeting will be held on April 3-4, 2018 as a part of the preparation process for the Ministerial Conference.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited in the status of special guests will take part at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.



NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status to NAM.

NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference to be held in Baku is expected to be attended by 800 participants. More than 150 representatives of local and foreign media have been registered to cover the event.

Azerbaijan is committed to the spirit and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement. The country pursues a foreign policy course aimed at developing partnerships with all states and pursues a balanced policy without joining any military bloc. Therefore, in 2011, the country has decided to become a full-fledged member of the Non-Aligned Movement, where it has an observer status.

In 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 18th Summit of the NAM and will be chairing NAM in 2019-2022.

