Turkey won’t negotiate with terrorists in Syria – presidential spokesperson

2018-03-30 11:32

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey does not intend to negotiate with terrorists in Syria, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said.

He was commenting on the French president’s statement that Paris could act as a mediator between Ankara and PYD militants in Syria, the Turkish media reported March 30.

The spokesperson noted that Turkey’s position on the attitude towards terrorists in Syria is very clear.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.