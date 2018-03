AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2018-03-30 12:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 30.

The new edition includes articles New era of Caspian cooperation, US envoy: Azerbaijan plays important role in world’s energy security, Secrets of Karabakh carpet, International Theater Festival coming soon etc.