SOCAR evacuates over 1,000 oilmen due to storm warning

2018-03-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Azneft Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has evacuated more than 1,000 workers from offshore facilities in the Caspian due to a declared storm warning, Ibrahim Ahmadov, SOCAR Public Relations Officer told Trend March 30.