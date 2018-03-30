Fitch revises Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation's outlook to Positive

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation's (GOGC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BB-', said a message from Fitch Ratings.

GOGC achieved a score of 25 points under Fitch's government-related entity (GRE) rating criteria.

“We assess GOGC's standalone credit profile (SCP) at 'BB-'. If the sovereign rating of Georgia is upgraded and GOGC's SCP is one notch below the sovereign, a one-notch uplift to the same rating as the government can be considered. This underpins the revision of GOGC's Outlook to Positive from Stable,” said Fitch.

Strong ties With Ultimate Parent: GOGC is 100 percent owned by the Partnership Fund (BB-/Stable), a fully government-owned investment vehicle. The company's operations and investment plans are overseen by the Georgian government. GOGC has received financial support from the government in the past in the form of contributions in kind and the earlier repayment of loans provided to the immediate parent. We assess the status, ownership, control factor and the record of, and expectations for support as strong.