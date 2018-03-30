Georgia has a new Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure

2018-03-30 12:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has announced that Maia Tskhitishvili will be Georgia’s new Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure, Agenda reports.

Tskhitishvili has been the Head of the Government Administration since 2012. She will replace Zurab Alavidze, who took up the ministerial position in November 2016.

Introducing Tskhitishvili at a special briefing this morning as a very successful head of administration who dealt with a huge volume of tasks, Kvirikashvili said she will be a very successful minister as well.

According to Kvirikashvili, Alavidze tendered his resignation a couple of days ago in order to return to the private sector where he has a long record of experience.

"I want to say that wherever he has worked, Zura has been a significantly effective manager. He has always been against bureaucracy and he is a very results-oriented person”, Kvirikashvili said while speaking of Alavidze.