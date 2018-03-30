Israeli transcription co VerbIT raises $11m

VerbIT has developed a platform that combines a speech recognition engine with freelance transcribers working with the company, Globes reports.

Israeli startup VerbIT, which provides transcription services that combine automated transcription algorithms with human transcription, has raised $11 million in a seed round led by Oryzn Capital, Vertex Ventures, and HV Ventures.

VerbIT believes that the professional transcription market is worth tens of billions of dollars. Conventional transcription companies currently provide completely manual transcription, which makes professional transcription services expensive and inefficient. Completely automated transcription, on the other hand, achieves average accuracy of only 70%, making it inferior and unprofessional. VerbIT has developed a platform that combines a speech recognition engine with thousands of freelance transcribers working with the company.

VerbIT works in three areas. The first is automated transcription algorithms developed independently by the company. The second is a marketplace for transcribers from all over the world and a transcription platform on which they correct the result of automated transcription. Machine learning is used to improve the transcription algorithm using every correction by the transcribers. The third area is the company's application, through which the customer orders a transcription and receives the final product.

The company also collects data on individual speakers in order to improve its ability to transcribe them in the future, VerbIT CEO Tom says. "Say that we know that the speaker is a physics lecturer. We have his previous lectures, his accent, how fast he talks, and his vocabulary, which we use for his transcriptions. In addition, as we get more and more customers, we have more people to use in training the algorithm."