Deputy PM: French president’s statement – attempt to legalize terrorists

2018-03-30 12:44 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The statement by the French president that Paris is ready to act as a mediator between Turkey and PYD militants in Syria is nothing more than an attempt to legalize terrorists, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Bozdag noted that such a statement of the French president is unacceptable for Turkey.

The deputy prime minister said that Turkey does not negotiate and does not intend to negotiate with terrorists.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.