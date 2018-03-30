The job fair for physically disabled students at UNEC

2018-03-30 13:01 | www.trend.az | 2

On May 5, will be held the job fair for physically disabled studentds jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and UNEC.

The goal of holding the fair, which will be attended by the government agencies, local and foreign companies, namely is ensuring the employment of young people, one of the main priorities of the socio-economic policy pursued by the President Ilham Aliyev.

One of the main directions of the President’s policy on the development of the social sphere is to create the inclusive environment for young people with disabilites that provides access to services in all spheres and allows them to be equitable.