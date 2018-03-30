SOCAR evacuates over 1,000 oilmen due to storm warning (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azneft Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has evacuated more than 1,000 workers from offshore facilities in the Caspian Sea due to a storm warning, Ibrahim Ahmadov, SOCAR Public Relations Officer, told Trend March 30.

He said Azneft sent messages to all offshore fields with the aim of strengthening security measures due to a strong wind expected on March 30 and 31, the speed of which in the open sea will sometimes exceed 30 m/s.