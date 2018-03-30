Azerbaijan-Iran relations reach qualitatively new level

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are reaching a qualitatively new level, Azerbaijani MP, Doctor of Economic Sciences Rufat Guliyev told Trend March 30.

Commenting on the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan, the MP stressed that both economic and political relations between the two countries continue to develop successfully.

"I would like to stress that the meetings between the two presidents have been held often over the past few years,” he said. “This, as well as other facts testify that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are developing."

"The two presidents’ recent meeting, business forum, held in Baku, as well as the documents signed between the two countries testify to the strengthening of both political and economic relations between our countries," Guliyev said.