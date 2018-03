Baku airport operating in regular mode despite strong winds

2018-03-30 14:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate in a regular mode despite strong winds in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, spokesman for Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Pasha Kesamanski told Trend on March 30.