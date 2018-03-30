Vessel traffic suspended in Azerbaijan due to storm warning

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has suspended the traffic of vessels in the Caspian Sea due to storm warning, the company’s Public Relations Officer Mehman Mehdiyev told Trend March 30.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula and a strong (dangerous) north-west wind will blow. The wind speed will be 18-23 m/s, with gusts up to 25-30 m/s, and in some places it will reach 32-35 m/s.