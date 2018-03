Turkmen president okays program for financial, banking system development

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the program for development of economic, financial and banking system for 2018-2024, the Turkmen government said in a message.

In this regard, it was noted at a government meeting that special importance should be attached to ensuring stable growth of the sectors of the national economy.