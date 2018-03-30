Turkey eyes to conduct operations in other districts of Syria: Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey plans to conduct military operations in other districts of Syria as part of the fight against terrorist groups, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported March 30.

Erdogan said the Operation Olive Branch is also underway in Syria’s Manbij district.

“The US promised Turkey that the PYD/YPG terrorists would leave Manbij, but Washington didn’t keep its word,” Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey is determined to fight PYD, YPG and PKK terrorists.