Young Tajik makes his way to Forbes list

2018-03-30

Tajik Azizdjon Azimi, the youngest graduate of New York University, an MBA / MPP candidate, entered the Forbes "30 to 30" list, Tajik media reported.

This is an annual rating, which tells about young entrepreneurs who managed to become millionaires before the age of 30.

Azizdjon Azimi is the founder and chairman of Tajik non-governmental organization Tajrupt, whose activities are aimed at empowering youth in the country.

As the first NGO from Central Asia, where participants discuss topics such as gender equality, free media and entrepreneurship, they organized an out-of-class resource center.