Armenia - most intolerant country in relation to Jews

2018-03-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Residents of Armenia turned out to be the most intolerant in relation to the Jews among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe , according to a sociological survey conducted by Pew Research Center, Armenian media reported on March 30.

Pew Research Center conducted research in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe in the period from June 2015 to July 2016.