Turkmen president not happy with activity of credit institutions

2018-03-30

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The work of credit institutions in Turkmenistan isn’t properly organized, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported March 30.