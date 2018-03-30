Erdogan: Unlike France, Turkey not to negotiate with terrorists

2018-03-30 15:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Paris, rather than Ankara, may hold the negotiations with terrorists, the Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying March 30.

President Erdogan was commenting on the French president’s statement that Paris may act as a mediator between Ankara and militants of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria.

He added that Turkey already had a "dialogue" with terrorists in Syria’s Afrin district.

"France's position over the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organizations is unacceptable and the fact that France promised to support YPG is open hostility towards Turkey," President Erdogan said.