Czech authorities extradite arrested Russian citizen to US

2018-03-30

The Czech authorities made a decision to extradite to the United States Russian national Yevgeny Nikulin, arrested in Prague in 2016 upon the request from Washington, TASS with reference to the Czech weekly Respekt announced on Friday.

According to the weekly, the extradition of the Russian citizen took place on Thursday night.

Reports on the Czech radio stations confirmed that Nikulin was sent to the United States on Thursday night and added that the Russian was flown on a specially provided aircraft from the US Department of Justice.