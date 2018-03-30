State Department: U.S. visa applicants to be asked for social media history

The U.S. government plans to collect social media history from nearly everyone who seeks entry into the United States, State Department proposals showed on Friday as part of President Donald Trump’s policy of “extreme vetting.”, Reuters reports.

Most immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants - about 14.7 million people - will be asked to list on a federal application form all of the social media identities that they have used in the past five years - information that will be used to vet and identify them, according to the proposals.

The State Department will publish the proposals in a notice in the Federal Register on Friday seeking approval from the Office of Management and Budget. The public has 60 days to comment on the requests.

The proposals support President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge in 2016 to crack down on illegal immigration for security reasons and his call for “extreme vetting” of foreigners entering the United States.