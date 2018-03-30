France lost objectivity on Syrian issue - Turkish FM

2018-03-30 16:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

France has lost its objectivity on the Syrian issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported on March 30.

He was commenting on the French president’s statement that Paris may act as a mediator between Ankara and militants of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria.

Cavusoglu added that France is also not informed about the developments.

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that Turkey does not negotiate and not intends to negotiate with terrorists.