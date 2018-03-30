OpinionWay survey: 83.4% of respondents choose President Aliyev (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

OpinionWay, a Paris-headquartered organization with extensive experience in social studies, and the Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society have published the results of a joint survey conducted in March with the aim of assessing the socio-political and socio-economic situation in Azerbaijan on the eve of the April 11 presidential election, as well as to study the level of interest of the population in the election.

To the question “Which candidate would you choose if the April 11 presidential election is held today?”, 83.4 percent of respondents who participated in the survey chose President Ilham Aliyev.

At a press conference in Baku on March 30, Bruno Jeanbart, representative of the OpinionWay organization, said that 1,200 respondents aged over 18 living in the cities and districts of Azerbaijan, with the exception of the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the occupied regions, were interviewed.

The respondents who participated in the survey were identified randomly by using quotas on gender, age groups and types of settlements (city and village), he said.

Jeanbart added that 48.1 percent of the respondents were men and 51.9 percent were women.

Some 15.6 percent of the respondents were aged 18-24 years, 24.5 percent were aged 25-34 years, 33 percent were aged 35-49 years, 18.5 percent were aged 50-64 years and 8.4 percent were aged 65 years and older, he said.

He noted that when asked about the assessment of the economic situation in Azerbaijan, 45.9 percent of the respondents answered that the situation has improved compared to previous years, 23.4 percent said that the situation remained unchanged and 11.7 percent said that the situation was deteriorating.

