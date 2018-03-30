Microsoft launches new education project in Azerbaijan

2018-03-30 16:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

A single test center has been created at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University with the support of Microsoft Azerbaijan and assistance of the Education Ministry for students of Azerbaijan's educational institutions, Microsoft Azerbaijan told Trend.

In the test center, students of technical faculties of various universities will be able to take IT exams at favorable conditions and prices, the company said. That is, they won’t have to pay huge amount of money for the exams, only about $10-$15.

Earlier, the company said that Microsoft Imagine Academy will be opened in all other universities of Azerbaijan, where there are technical faculties. Via the Microsoft Imagine Academy, universities will be sending their students to the exams in the test center.