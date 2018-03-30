Ashgabat, Seoul hold business talks

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon has met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov and discussed ways to strengthen economic and other relations between the two countries, Lee’s office said, the South Korean media reported.

The sides agreed that South Korea and Turkmenistan are good economic partners because their economies supplement each other, with South Korea being rich in technology and economic development experiences, and Turkmenistan rich in energy and resources.

Meredov said that South Korean companies operating in Turkmenistan contribute to the country’s economic development. He also expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will expand beyond the energy and resources sector to other areas.