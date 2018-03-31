UK Special Forces soldier killed in Syria bomb blast

A British soldier has been killed in a bomb blast in Syria, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed, Sky News reports.

The soldier is understood to be a member of the Special Forces.

A MOD spokesperson said: "It is with regret that we must confirm that a member of the UK Armed Forces was killed by an improvised explosive device in Syria yesterday.

"The individual was embedded with US forces on a counter-Daesh operation when the incident occurred.

"The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.