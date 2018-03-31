Telegram messenger attracts $850 mln in second ICO

Pavel Durov’s Telegram has attracted $850 mln as a result of the second initial coin offering (ICO), according to the data of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, TASS reports.

During the first ICO the messenger attracted a similar amount of money. Now the total amount of funds raised via two ICOs reached $1.7 billion.

According to SEC, Telegram needs these funds to develop a new platform called Telegram Open Network or TON. The structure will be based on the blockchain and the new messenger versions will have new tokens called Grams.