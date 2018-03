UN Security Council to meet on Gaza

The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Gaza at the request of Kuwait, diplomats said, Reuters reports.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border in recent years, Gaza medical officials said.

