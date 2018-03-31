Azerbaijan sending metal products for new BMW plant in Germany

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP) delivered the first cargo of galvanized steel products to Germany for construction of a new plant of German auto giant BMW in Cologne, the STP told Trend.

"A contract for supply of the first cargo of metal products to Germany was signed with the contractor company, DMT Foundry GmbH, and negotiations are currently underway to supply the next cargo."

The hot dip galvanizing plant of STP has nine baths for processing of materials. Cranes with a capacity of 6.3 tons are used for each bath during the loading and unloading process. After cleaning from dust and dirt, materials are transferred to the first loading zone. Degreasing of the metal surface is carried out in the first bath with a degreasing chemical called Keboclean VZS. To obtain a quality galvanizing, the metal surfaces are exposed to a solution of HCL in three parallel baths.