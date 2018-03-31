British authorities search Aeroflot plane, no reasons provided

Russia’s Aeroflot plane has been searched by the British authorities at London’s Heathrow airport, no reasons were given, an Aeroflot source told TASS.

"The British side provided no grounds for a plane search," the source said. "It was decided that after the British side finishes the search, the plane will be additionally examined by the crew and the company’s office employees as the British side compelled the crew to leave the plane during the search."

Russia’s relations with the United Kingdom strained following the incident involving the alleged poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and was later swapped for Russian intelligence officers.

On March 4, Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench near the Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, the UK. Police said they had allegedly been exposed to a nerve agent. Both are in the hospital in critical condition.