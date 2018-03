Uzbekistan improving housing in regions

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspected apartment buildings under construction in Mustakillik Street in Jizzakh, UzDaily reported citing the press service of the head of state.

Ten seven-story houses are being constructed here. They are planned to be commissioned in September. As a result, 420 families will receive new housing.