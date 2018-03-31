Swedish firm to invest in establishing audio book store in Iran

A Swedish company will invest in establishing an online store of audio books in Iran.

Iran has approved a proposal by Sweden for investment in creating the store in Tehran, according to a report released by the country’s ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The project worth $573,000 will be implemented in a partnership with Iran’s Negar Asre-no, which currently operates a website of audio books.

Iran's Foreign Investment Board has approved the Swedish firm’s investment proposal in February, the industry ministry said without unveiling the company’s name.

According to the report, the Iranian administration authorized a $2.8 billion in foreign direct investment during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (ended March 20), which is 44 percent less compared to $5 billion worth of projects approved by the administration in the same period of the preceding year.

According to the industry ministry’s report, over 66 investment proposals were approved by Iran's Foreign Investment Board in the 11-month period, compared to 60 proposals in the first 11 months of the preceding fiscal year.

Germany stood at the top of the list of approved investment projects with $720.87 million for construction of a photovoltaic panel production plant.