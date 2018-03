Turkmen parliament elects new speaker

www.trend.az

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 31

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Gulshat Mammadova was unanimously elected the chairman of the sixth convocation Turkmen Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message March 31.

According to the Constitution of Turkmenistan, a candidate for this position is elected by a secret voting.

Mammadova was nominated as an MP from the Gunesh election district No. 7 of the Ashgabat city.