Tajik official talks migration agreement with Kazakhstan

2018-03-31 10:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Labor, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan Nurullo Mahmadullozoda commented on the provisions of the agreements between the governments of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan on migration, Tajik news agency Khovar reported.

During the official visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan on March 14-15, the governments of the two countries signed agreements on readmission, the Executive Protocol on implementation of the Readmission Agreement, and the agreement on procedure for the stay of citizens of Tajikistan in the territory of Kazakhstan and citizens of Kazakhstan in the territory of Tajikistan.

In accordance with the agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan on readmission and the Executive Protocol, the authorized bodies of the parties, in accordance with the established procedure and conditions, will receive and transfer citizens who violate the current national legislation in the territories of the party states.