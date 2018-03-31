Georgia’s external debt totals $17 billion in fourth quarter of 2017

Georgia currently owes $17.2 billion in external debt, and this amount is growing, says the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), Agenda reports.

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017, the gross external debt of Georgia increased by $342.9 million. Out of that a $335.7 million increase was due to transactions, and $12.6 and $10.5 million increase was due to price and other changes respectively. Exchange rate changes led to its decrease by $15.9 million.

Despite owing more, Georgia still has attracted more Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

In the same quarter of 2017, the foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to $497.4 million, up 89.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.