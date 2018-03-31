Official: Reforms aim to turn SMEs into main driving force of Azerbaijani economy (PHOTO)

2018-03-31 11:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Baku has hosted the "Business Incubators - A Successful Platform in Development of Small Businesses" event, organized by the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

Representatives of government bodies, education institutions, technology parks, business incubators, start-ups and experts attended the event.

Executive Director of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov, addressing the event, noted that the development of SMEs, being an integral part of the country's successful economic policy, has always been in the focus of the government.

"The main goal of reforms in this direction is to turn the SMEs into the main driving force of the development of the Azerbaijani economy," Mammadov said.

He reminded that in December 2017, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev decreed to create the Agency for Development of SMEs to ensure consistency of the ongoing reforms as well as introduction of effective coordination and modernization of the system regulating entrepreneurial activity, increasing the role of SMEs in the country's economy, and increasing their competitiveness.

The Agency will be engaged in organizing, coordinating, evaluating and regulating the SME houses, which will provide entrepreneurs with a range of services of state agencies and entrepreneurs in accordance with the "single window" principle, Mammadov said.