Digital Trends: Heydar Aliyev Center among 17 coolest buildings on Earth (PHOTO)

2018-03-31 11:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Heydar Aliyev Center, located in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, is among 17 coolest buildings on Earth, according to Digital Trends.

“Once Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, the government made it a point to break with the Soviet Modernism style by investing heavily in urban architectural development. Today, the stunning Heydar Aliyev Centre exists as a true testament to this long-term city planning initiative,” said Digital Trends.

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.