Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines re-launches Budapest service

2018-03-31 11:39 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

After a break of nearly two years, Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines has again introduced scheduled service into Budapest, the capital of Hungary, said a message published on the website of the airlines.

“The Hungarian capital has once more become part of Silk Way West Airlines’ global cargo network. The first flight landed at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in the morning of March 18, 2018. From there on, the airline is connecting Budapest and the cargo hub in Baku twice a week on Thursday and Sunday,” said the message.

The flights will be executed with Boeing 747 full freighters of which Silk Way expects to add two more to its existing fleet of more than ten 747 freighters in due course.