Kyrgyzstan national air carrier to renew its airplane fleet

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Arkady Dvorkovich said that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are consulting on the supply of Russian passenger aircraft Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) and МС-21 for the national air carrier of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz news agency "Kabar" reported citing RIA Novosti on March 31.